Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY) to Issue Dividend of $1.36 on May 10th

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.3563 per share on Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $16.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAYRY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nord/LB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

