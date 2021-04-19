Analysts Set InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) PT at $92.80

Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDCC. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $73.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. InterDigital has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $74.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that InterDigital will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in InterDigital by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.