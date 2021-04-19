Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on SZLMY. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Swiss Life in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZLMY opened at $25.83 on Friday. Swiss Life has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

