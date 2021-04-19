ZClassic (ZCL) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.85 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and $16,093.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $241.31 or 0.00426837 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.00157269 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.64 or 0.00176251 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001654 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,173,295 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.