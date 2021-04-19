The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Short Interest Update

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 561,700 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 803,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 156,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

BATRK opened at $28.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.00. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $31.76.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BATRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.