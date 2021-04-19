Savix (SVX) Price Up 13.6% Over Last Week

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 48.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Savix coin can currently be bought for $24.96 or 0.00044147 BTC on major exchanges. Savix has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $690,130.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Savix has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Savix

Savix (CRYPTO:SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 93,988 coins and its circulating supply is 67,831 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

