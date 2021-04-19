Thrive Token (THRT) Price Tops $0.0073 on Top Exchanges

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 1,236% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $757,605.85 and $1,358.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thrive Token has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One Thrive Token coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00068447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00019826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00089576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.90 or 0.00664907 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00041775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

THRT is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

