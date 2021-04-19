Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Short Interest Down 22.2% in March

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 16,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Baidu by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Baidu by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Baidu by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Baidu by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 8.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. Barclays increased their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $213.56 on Monday. Baidu has a 52 week low of $90.94 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.20 and a 200 day moving average of $204.27. The company has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.16.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.