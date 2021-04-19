Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Short Interest Up 40.6% in March

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,700 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the March 15th total of 164,100 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 742,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 18.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 24,297 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $7.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.35. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $16.82.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.43). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 82.03% and a negative return on equity of 808.90%. The company had revenue of $57.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, including vendor management, marketplace transaction management, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

