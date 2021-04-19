Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 52.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,355 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,038,000. Tlwm purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,484,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,074,000. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 464.9% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 561,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after buying an additional 462,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.75. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $21.95.

