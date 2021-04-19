500 Shares in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Bought by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 959.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $101.04 on Monday. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.77.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

IDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

