Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 88,500 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 96.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 88,500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 962.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 144,919 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 191.9% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 146,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 96,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $656,000. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $16.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.64. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 430.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Simmons raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.23.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

