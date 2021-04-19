Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,671,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,198,000 after buying an additional 4,231,835 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,776,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 350.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,530,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,986,000 after buying an additional 1,969,356 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.23.

NYSE:KIM opened at $19.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.