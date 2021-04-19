Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,925 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $34,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 382.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $227.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.22. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $249.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $419.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

