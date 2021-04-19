Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the March 15th total of 855,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LYG shares. Investec cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

