DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 90 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in AMERCO by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in AMERCO by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in AMERCO by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO stock opened at $612.50 on Monday. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $250.05 and a 12-month high of $657.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $603.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.87.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. AMERCO had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AMERCO will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $45,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

