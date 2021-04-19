DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 283.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 243,144 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Aflac were worth $16,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,661 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,342,000 after acquiring an additional 717,346 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 22,723.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after acquiring an additional 717,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,091,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,476,000 after acquiring an additional 685,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $53.45 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $53.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average is $44.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

