ROAD (ROAD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $68,713.00

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. One ROAD coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ROAD has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. ROAD has a market cap of $444,960.61 and $68,713.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ROAD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00063436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.24 or 0.00279531 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004601 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00027821 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.80 or 0.00694801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,754.52 or 0.99628614 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $485.83 or 0.00859353 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ROADUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ROAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.