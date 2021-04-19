MonaCoin Market Capitalization Hits $226.56 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 18.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 45.3% against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $226.56 million and approximately $78.88 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.45 or 0.00006051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,966.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,232.83 or 0.03919581 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.42 or 0.00476467 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $954.34 or 0.01675271 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $338.72 or 0.00594599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.93 or 0.00547563 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00062928 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.98 or 0.00431801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003950 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

