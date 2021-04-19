Crowd Machine (CMCT) Reaches Market Cap of $179,044.12

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, Crowd Machine has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. Crowd Machine has a market capitalization of $179,044.12 and approximately $1,490.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowd Machine coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00019978 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00089882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.37 or 0.00665953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00042447 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About Crowd Machine

Crowd Machine is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Crowd Machine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowd Machine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowd Machine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

