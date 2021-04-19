Nexus (NXS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.49 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 25.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.64 or 0.00002887 BTC on popular exchanges. Nexus has a market capitalization of $115.62 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nexus has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 70,311,373 coins. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

