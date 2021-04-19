Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This is an increase from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of TSE:RCH opened at C$42.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 25.33. Richelieu Hardware has a 52-week low of C$22.71 and a 52-week high of C$42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$39.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.23.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$319.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$319.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.90, for a total value of C$113,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$227,402.40. Also, Director Richard Lord sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.25, for a total transaction of C$185,896.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,227,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$178,619,013.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCH. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$43.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$36.50 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.