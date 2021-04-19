Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 19,791.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $25.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.69. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $28.88.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

