Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Holdings Boosted by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 72.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,777 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cigna were worth $23,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,119 shares of company stock worth $21,658,430. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $252.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $87.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $255.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.10.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.