UMB Bank N A MO Lowers Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $139.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.48. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

