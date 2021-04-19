Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $63.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C John Wilder purchased 2,269,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.48 per share, with a total value of $534,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 113,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 14,764 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 490,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,237,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after buying an additional 1,898,284 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Evergy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 40,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Evergy by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

