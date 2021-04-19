PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the March 15th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NRGX stock opened at $10.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Ivascyn bought 51,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $549,220.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,589,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,930,571.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Daniel J. Ivascyn bought 287,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $2,980,658.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,538,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,966,048.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 217,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 38,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter.

