Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VVV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $27.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $27.39.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

