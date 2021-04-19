Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700,000 shares, an increase of 49.9% from the March 15th total of 6,470,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of TECK opened at $22.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0394 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TECK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Teck Resources by 62.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Teck Resources by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 202,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 63.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 11,623 shares during the period. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

