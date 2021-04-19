Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Buys 1,184 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 883.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 24,353 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $117,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $228,885.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,727,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CL opened at $80.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $65.54 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

