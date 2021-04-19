Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the March 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Geely Automobile stock opened at $56.28 on Monday. Geely Automobile has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Geely Automobile from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

