Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.93. Kansas City Southern also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.00 EPS.

KSU stock opened at $257.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $122.35 and a 1 year high of $269.49.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

KSU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.44.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.