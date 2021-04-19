Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Holdings Raised by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITW. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

Shares of ITW opened at $224.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $148.66 and a one year high of $228.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.94. The company has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

