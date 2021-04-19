Mcdonald Partners LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,003 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,685,949 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $739.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $665.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $634.71. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.76 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $710.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,485.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

