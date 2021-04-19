Wealth Management Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking stock opened at $2,476.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,352.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,095.00. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,303.25 and a 1-year high of $2,489.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $101.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $23.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,277.87.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.