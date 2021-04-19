G&S Capital LLC Invests $280,000 in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,004.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $46.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average of $47.92.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

