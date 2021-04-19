Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s previous close.

ACVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Tuya in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tuya in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Tuya in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Tuya in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $37.04 on Monday. Tuya has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

