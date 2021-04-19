Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DSEY. Barclays assumed coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Diversey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.73.

Shares of NASDAQ DSEY opened at $14.34 on Monday. Diversey has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $15.15.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

