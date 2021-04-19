DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

Investment analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DOCN. KeyCorp began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $44.87 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35.

In related news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc acquired 2,127,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

