Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 700 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $548,149,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,318 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,508,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,758,000 after buying an additional 540,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,079,000 after buying an additional 352,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $49,590.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $196.93 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $197.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 18.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.28.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

