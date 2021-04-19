ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 90,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABM opened at $53.44 on Monday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,670.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.50.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABM shares. TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

