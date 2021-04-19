Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HI. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HI opened at $50.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HI shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

