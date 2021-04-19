Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.28 Million Stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) by 329.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 271,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 38,766 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 3,429.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 28,222 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $734,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AOK stock opened at $39.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.40. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $39.37.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

