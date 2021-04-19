GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 11.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $37.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $101.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.54.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.