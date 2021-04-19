Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $46.16 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $42.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.