Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in Kellogg by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of K opened at $63.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.94. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,314.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,756,725 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

