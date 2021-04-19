Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Receives $13.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPRQF. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

OTCMKTS PPRQF opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $11.32.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

