-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.12). SmileDirectClub posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SmileDirectClub.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $184.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.90.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $10.15 on Friday. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.82.

In other SmileDirectClub news, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,302,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $6,256,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 924,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,458,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 36.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 97,609 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth approximately $463,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 303.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 170,535 shares during the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmileDirectClub (SDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.