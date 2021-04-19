Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,740 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $40,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $210.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.74 and its 200-day moving average is $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

