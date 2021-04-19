Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,202,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,120 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $38,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

NYSE PEAK opened at $33.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.37. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.